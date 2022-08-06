Princess Charlotte eager to win gold medal at Commonwealth Games, discloses Kate Middleton

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has disclosed that her only daughter Princess Charlotte wants to win gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.



Kate Middleton revealed this while talking to netball gold medallist Ama Agbeze.

The Duchess told Ama, Princess Charlotte wants to win a hockey gold medal.

Later, the athlete disclosed, “Kate and Prince William were at the hockey. And Charlotte was saying she wants to play hockey.”

“When I’ve met Kate before, she plays netball, she also plays hockey. I was saying ‘she (Princess Charlotte) has to play netball’.

Earlier, Princess Charlotte disclosed her favourite sport as she joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games.

The little princess, 7 arrived at SportsAid House where Prince William and Kate introduced her to athletes.

When Princess Charlotte was asked what her favourite sport was, she replied “Gymnastics."