Kanye West’s lawyer steps down amid Kim Kardashian divorce case, ‘irreconcilable breakdown’

File footage

Kanye West has reportedly parted ways with his latest family law attorney amid his and Kim Kardashian’s dramatic divorce trial.

The former couple’s legal battle continues more than a year after the reality TV star filed the papers to end their marriage.

At a hearing on Friday in Los Angeles court, Judge Steve Cochran granted a request by attorney Samantha Spector to officially step down as West’s lawyer.

When she asked about her withdrawal from the case in May, Spector, who is a well-known Hollywood divorce lawyer, stated an “irreconcilable breakdown” in the relationship with the rapper.

According to new court documents, the Donda rapper has hired a new, Pennsylvania-based lawyer, Deborah Hong.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star, 41, is represented by Laura Wasser, another top celebrity divorce lawyer.

Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021. At the time, he was represented by family law attorney Christopher Melcher.



