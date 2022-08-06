Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome baby no 2 via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is now a boy mom!

The 37-year-old multi hyphenate has welcome her second baby via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Seven months after their latest breakup, the reality TV star has welcomed a baby boy with the NBA player. The couple also shares a four-year-old baby girl, True Thompson.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a source earlier told Page Six.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 after the latter was accused of cheating.