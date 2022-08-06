‘Dual danger’ Prince Harry’s memoir threatens Royal Family on multiple fronts

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir holds the potential of ‘rocking’ the Firm to its core with its ‘dual attack’.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Robert Lacey.
For those unversed, Prince Harry’s memoir is being ghostwritten by novelist and journalist JR Moehringer.
JR Moehringer is known for having penned the autobiography of former tennis star Andre Agassi.
In relation to the “powerful and exploratory” promise, Prince Harry’s memoir holds, Mr Lacey warned.
“One would anticipate a book that sets new standards in royal analysis.
“I am hoping [Moehringer] will be analysing the institution as well.
“On Agassi, he not only demolished Agassi’s parenting and upbringing, he had a hard knock at the world of professional tennis.”
“Therefore, one would anticipate the same sort of dual attack in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy.”
