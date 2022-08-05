Daisy Edgar-Jones is a modern- day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Daisy Edgar-Jones is a sight for sore eyes in the latest pictures while attending the 75th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.
The actress, 24, looked like a fairy in a cream lace mini dress with pearl buttons while teaming the look with black shoes.
The natural beauty beamed during the photocall for the film Where the Crawdads, in which she stars as social outcast Catherine 'Kya' Clark.
Daisy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a soft glam makeup look while styling her brunette tresses in a low bun.
The Normal People star recently revealed the theme of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing really ‘stuck with her as her character’s loneliness resonated with her
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been disputing over £17million Swiss chalet
Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge
A former senior security called out Prince Harry for launching a second lawsuit against the British government
Prince William has been trending on Twitter
Harry Styles had to spend three-hours in makeup room to get his tattoos covered for his role in the new movie
Tom Cruise will turn as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movies titled, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning...