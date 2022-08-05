 
By Web Desk
August 05, 2022
Daisy Edgar-Jones is a modern- day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Daisy Edgar-Jones is a sight for sore eyes in the latest pictures while attending the 75th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The actress, 24, looked like a fairy in a cream lace mini dress with pearl buttons while teaming the look with black shoes.

The natural beauty beamed during the photocall for the film Where the Crawdads, in which she stars as social outcast Catherine 'Kya' Clark.

Daisy looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted for a soft glam makeup look while styling her brunette tresses in a low bun.

The Normal People star recently revealed the theme of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing really ‘stuck with her as her character’s loneliness resonated with her