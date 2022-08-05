Prince William to rule over hearts as ‘people person’

Prince William learnt to be a 'people's person' from his late mother, Princess Diana, claimed a royal expert.

According to OK!, the Duke of Cambridge’s former butler Grant Harrold said that Diana’s legacy makes William’s future status as monarch closer to people’s hearts.

“I really think William is a people’s person,” he said. “The Queen is as well but he’s a real people’s person as you can see through his interactions, hugs and even how he’s spoken out about caring for people’s mental health and homelessness.”

The expert said that William inherited from his mother to be a “people person”.

“He seems like he will be a King of the people,” he added.

“I think William and the other younger royals have realised that they can’t get away with being aloof,” he continued.

“The Queen can get away with it because she’s the Queen and she’s from a different era, but the younger royals have been brought up very differently,” he said of William’s appearance at the Euro final.