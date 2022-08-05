Meghan Markle’s candid letter about ‘brutal mental battle’ unearthed

Meghan Markle’s personal mental battle about the ‘brutality’ of emotional woes from The Tig has just been unearthed.

According to Express UK, the Suits star once wrote herself a letter, and offered some advice to fans suffering the same.

At the time her post read, “My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as ‘whatever’ as everyone else.”

“My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between.”

But there came a time when, “I must have been about 24 when a casting director looked at me during an audition and said: ‘You need to know that you’re enough. Less makeup, more Meghan.’”

She had concluded her note by sharing some pearls of wisdom for fans and admitted, “That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire – ‘You complete me’ – frankly, isn’t true. “