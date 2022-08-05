Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ amid security battle, bodyguard speaks out

Prince Harry warned against ‘wanting it all’ as part of a major warning from his ongoing security row.
This claim has been made by Princess Diana’s bodyguard Ken Wharfe, in his interview with the Palace Confidential podcast.
He was quoted saying, “I can understand [Harry’s battle to keep his Scotland Yard security].”
“The very fact that he’s chosen a new life in America and is no longer effectively a working member of the British Royal Family and I think that is where the problem is.”
“I think he feels that when he comes back to the United Kingdom with his wife and children then that deserves some sort of protection.”
“I think where he’s lost it is that nobody has said he wouldn’t get protection, I don’t think he would be given the full package that other working members of the royal daily get but the British government together with the commissioner of the police would make sure that if such a journey was made then security would be given to him but not perhaps in the format he wished.”
