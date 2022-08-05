David Spade believes Kate Middleton’s slap at son Louise could have helped Chris Rock

File footage

David Spade has shared his opinion on Chris Rock and Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment and the internet is in shock.

The Grown Ups actor, 58, joked that he thinks the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton should have slapped her son, Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee ceremony to take some attention away from Smith and Rock’s shocking controversy.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Spade quipped that it was someone else who deserved a slap. “Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a [expletive], you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” said the Just Shoot Me star of the 4-year-old prince’s mischievous behavior at the June Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

“I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added. Spade also noted that Middleton, 40, doing so would have been “the slap heard around the world” with Rock’s coming in second.

Rock, 57, and Spade have remained close friends since starring on Saturday Night Live together in the ’90s.

Meanwhile, Rock has made it clear he’s in no rush to reconcile with Smith, who publicly apologized to him in an emotional video last week.







