Kim Kardashian, ex Kanye West ‘co-parenting very well’ since social media feud

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West have reportedly been on good terms following their public social media feud.

The reality TV star, 41, and the rapper, 45, have been “co-parenting” really well and are “very civil” with each other after Ye frequently bashed Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting very well as of late. They are very civil with each other right now, there are no issues.”

“They are both treating each other with mutual respect,” the source added.

Previously, Kanye, who shares four kids; North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with Kim, criticized her and the former SNL star on social sites and through his songs.

The Skims founder talked to her sister Khloe Kardashian about her failed marriage with Kanye, in The Kardashians show while discussing her relation with ex Tristan Thompson.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?’” Kim told Khloe.

“But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make the situation work so I could walk away guilt free,” she added.

“I feel like you could at least say... you had a family, you tried everything in your might.. and you can look your daughter in the face and say that,” Kim further said.



