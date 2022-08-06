ATEEZ smashes sales record with 'The World Ep.1: Movement'

ATEEZ's most recent comeback album finished its first week sales at 936,000 copies as of August 4, The Hanteo chart revealed on August 5, as reported by AllKPop.
An increase of approximately 40% was seen in comparison to the group's last album Zero: Fever Part.3, which recorded 665,350 copies in its first week sales.
ATEEZ's The World Ep.1: Movement has also managed to reach No.18 on Hanteo chart's highest first week sales of all time rankings.
Furthermore, the band will be performing their comeback title track Guerrilla on the August 5 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank.
Prince William will be ruling over people’s hearts thanks her late mother, Princess Diana
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been disputing over £17million Swiss chalet
Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge
A former senior security called out Prince Harry for launching a second lawsuit against the British government
Prince William has been trending on Twitter
Harry Styles had to spend three-hours in makeup room to get his tattoos covered for his role in the new movie