ATEEZ smashes sales record with 'The World Ep.1: Movement'

ATEEZ's most recent comeback album finished its first week sales at 936,000 copies as of August 4, The Hanteo chart revealed on August 5, as reported by AllKPop.

An increase of approximately 40% was seen in comparison to the group's last album Zero: Fever Part.3, which recorded 665,350 copies in its first week sales.

ATEEZ's The World Ep.1: Movement has also managed to reach No.18 on Hanteo chart's highest first week sales of all time rankings.

Furthermore, the band will be performing their comeback title track Guerrilla on the August 5 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank.