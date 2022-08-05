Victoria Beckham 'cannot stand' Brooklyn wife Nicola Peltz: Insider

Victoria Beckham is struggling to accept her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl, who has been the only lady amongst three sons and husband David Beckham, can reportedly 'not stand' the newest member of the family.

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a source close to the family tells Page Six. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

The source says that Peltz didn’t want her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

The family is currently engrossed in “non-stop petty drama."

“They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” said a source,