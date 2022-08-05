Meghan Markle receives birthday wishes from Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth II has not yet shared a public message to wish Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday as other members of the royal family extended greetings.
Last year, Queen was the first Royal Family member to wish Meghan a happy birthday.
Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Prince Harry’s sweetheart a very happy birthday despite ongoing family tensions, however, Queen remained silent.
The Newsweek reported this is the first year that Queen's Twitter and Instagram accounts did not mark the duchess' birthday since her marriage in 2018.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Meghan Markle’s birthday is so special for Queen Elizabeth as the Duchess shared her big day with the Queen Mother, who was born on August 4, 1900.
On the other hands, royal expert Kinsey Schofield disclosed Markle’s 41st birthday plans, saying that it was a 'low-key birthday' as the royal couple’s California circle remains small.
