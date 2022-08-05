ATEEZs’ ‘Guerilla’ wins No.1 trophy in Show Champion

ATEEZ new song Guerilla won them their second No.1 trophy on the August 3 episode of MBC every1's show

ATEEZ new song Guerilla won them their second No.1 trophy on the August 3 episode of MBC every1's show, as reported by Allkpop.

Guerilla was included in nominees for this week’s ‘Champion Song’ category of MBC every1’s show alongside ITZY's SNEAKERS, STAYC's Beautiful Monster, LOCO, Hwa Sa's Somebody and Seventeen's WORLD.

By the end of the show, Guerilla was declared the winner.

After winning the ‘champion song’ trophy, the band gave a huge shootout to their fans and families.

ATEEZ is a popular South Korean group, it recently made comeback with song Guerilla.

Watch ATEEZ performance from the Show Champion: