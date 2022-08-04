Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have a baby in their arms by this time next year?

Much-adored celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who secretly eloped to Las Vegas to say “I do” in a no-frills wedding to fulfil their decades old dream, want to have another baby.



Affleck and Lopez are planning to make a new addition to their blended family brood, according to insiders.



Following their reunion last April – shortly after Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez – sources claimed that the two were longing to start a family together. And after officially becoming man and wife, pals say they are putting their baby plans into action.



A source told Closer, “Ideally they’ll have a baby in their arms by this time next year, possibly twins if they’re lucky enough.”

It added: “The official line they tell friends is that they’re just grateful to have this beautiful, blended family and that’s all they need besides each other. But this is J-Lo’s way of deflecting attention because she wants it all handled discreetly and of course it will take time – especially if they go through with her preferred scenario of surrogacy."

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker previously revealed her hopes to have another child. After being asked if she’d like a baby with Alex in 2020, she confessed, “I want to!” Adding, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

In another interview earlier, the superstar responded with a firm “Yeah!” when asked if she’d like to have more children.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 53 – while Affleck has daughters, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son, Samuel with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

It’s not as though Jennifer Lopez needs more kids to feel complete with Ben Affleck , but it would be the icing on the cake of their fairy-tale journey, according to the insiders.