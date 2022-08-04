Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have a baby in their arms by this time next year?

Much-adored celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who secretly eloped to Las Vegas to say “I do” in a no-frills wedding to fulfil their decades old dream, want to have another baby.
Affleck and Lopez are planning to make a new addition to their blended family brood, according to insiders.
Following their reunion last April – shortly after Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez – sources claimed that the two were longing to start a family together. And after officially becoming man and wife, pals say they are putting their baby plans into action.
A source told Closer, “Ideally they’ll have a baby in their arms by this time next year, possibly twins if they’re lucky enough.”
It added: “The official line they tell friends is that they’re just grateful to have this beautiful, blended family and that’s all they need besides each other. But this is J-Lo’s way of deflecting attention because she wants it all handled discreetly and of course it will take time – especially if they go through with her preferred scenario of surrogacy."
The 'On The Floor' hitmaker previously revealed her hopes to have another child. After being asked if she’d like a baby with Alex in 2020, she confessed, “I want to!” Adding, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”
In another interview earlier, the superstar responded with a firm “Yeah!” when asked if she’d like to have more children.
Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 53 – while Affleck has daughters, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son, Samuel with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
It’s not as though Jennifer Lopez needs more kids to feel complete with Ben Affleck , but it would be the icing on the cake of their fairy-tale journey, according to the insiders.
Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly finding another brand to remain in limelight
Brittney Griner found guilty of drug possession and smuggling by a Russian court
Perez Hilton also shared his thoughts on Prince Harry and his children's future
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mocking’ the Queen with 40th birthday video
‘Tortured’ Prince Harry ‘could never hold out’ against Meghan Markle ‘right from the start’