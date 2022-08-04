Fans slam Kylie Jenner for being unhygienic while ‘creating’ new makeup

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash again after she shared an inside glimpse of one of her cosmetics brand’s facilities in Milan, Italy.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians alum, 24, took to her Instagram handle and shared the making process of the Kylie Cosmetics products.

Clad in a lab coat, the businesswoman demonstrated how she’s involved in every stage, from conception to production, when it comes to her line of cosmetics. “In the lab creating new magic for you guys better than ever,” the mom-of-two captioned the post.

Fans accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of not following sanitation protocols at the brand facility.

Several of fans expressed concerns over her long, dark locks would end up in the makeup she was “creating.” Additionally, Jenner was not wearing gloves while handling various materials.

“Wear a hair cap,” one fan commented on her post. “Going to find hair in the make up [sic],” another wrote.

“[Does] it include your hair too?” one questioned. “[Aren’t] u suppose[d] to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???” someone else asked.