‘Tormented’ Prince Harry ‘has no chance at holding out’ against Meghan Markle: ‘Tortured soul’

Royal experts fear ‘tortured’ Prince Harry ‘stood no chance’ against Meghan Markle.
This allegation has been dropped by TV presenter Judy Finnigan, in her latest piece for Express UK.
Our charming Prince Hal, plagued with self-doubt and mental anguish, didn’t stand a chance.
Already aware that in life’s pecking order his only brother was far more important than him, he lost his beloved mother in an unspeakable tragedy.
He grew up without a loving anchor. William was too young and Charles too self-centred to provide the roots to tether him to a secure sense of himself.
He put on a good face. Funny, sweet, lovable Harry. We adored him, but he was tormented by a lack of self-esteem, and enormous anger. H¬¬is whole life was a muted cry of “What about me?”
From 'fair dinkum' to 'skullet,' Brad Pitt tested his knowledge of Australian slang in a hilarious video
Selena Gomez is currently vacationing in Italy
Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin accuses Johnny Depp of ‘pressurizing’ her into drugs and a relationship
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May this year and have been keeping low profile since
Amid ‘Batgirl’ controversy, Warner Bros finally disclose the Joker 2 release date
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being mentioned in negative stories more than the good