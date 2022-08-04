Pakistan's weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt. Photo: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs5 million for weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt who bagged the first gold medal for the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Butt won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the CWG 2022 in Birmingham by lifting a total of 405 kilograms - 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk. It is a CWG record.

Rs1 million announced for Judoka Shah Hussain

In recognition of his stellar performance at the international event, the PSB also announced Rs1 million for Judoka Shah Hussain.

Shah Hussain Shah won a bronze medal for Pakistan in Judo after defeating South African Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach in Men's -90 Kg event.

Talking to Geo News, PSB Director General Colonel (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman said that he telephoned Nooh Dastagir and Shah Hussain and congratulated them for winning the medals.

As per the laws of the PSB, Rs50 million would be given for winning a gold medal, Rs20 million for silver and Rs1 for a bronze medal, he said.

Nooh Dastagir Butt wins praise

It was a joyous moment for Pakistan late Wednesday when weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt bagged the first gold medal for the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Pakistanis celebrated the maiden gold by pouring out on social media and lavishing praise on the 24-year-old Pakistani athlete, soon after the Gujranwala-hailed weightlifter claimed his record lift.

Butt also bagged bronze in the last games held in 2018. He also won silver for Pakistan last year in December.

People who congratulated Nooh Dastagir Butt include Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz in his Twitter reaction said, "Well done, Butt saab."

The official Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared his photographs and called him a champion, wishing him more success in the future.





