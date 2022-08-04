Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel attempts to ‘disband’ violent altercation in Australia

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel recently witnessed a “violent altercation” outside a convenience store in Australia, which he tried to disband it before alleged stabbing.



According to press statement released by the Lions actor's team, a man and a woman were fighting in the street and in a convenience store when the man was stabbed in the chest.

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” a spokesperson for Patel told Variety.

The statement further said, “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

“There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” as per The Green Knight star’s rep.

The statement added, “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving mainly because of Dev can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”