Ellen Pompeo's role shrinks in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in"Grey's Anatomy" will be reducing her screen time in upcoming 19th season.
According to a report, the actress is going to work on a new Hulu project.
The report said Pompeo will appear in "a limited capacity" in ABC's prime-time medical drama.
The Times reported that she'll narrate every episode and serve as an executive producer.
Pompeo's shift reduction on "Grey's" comes as she gears up to take on her first major acting role outside the ABC series. She'll star in an eight-episode limited series for Hulu, ABC's sister streaming service, currently operating as the Untitled Orphan Project.
For the unversed, the couple are currently based in Dubai and try to keep their relationship away from the public eye
Britney Spears shared: 'This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID'
Amber Heard’s sister reportedly ‘knew from the start’ who cut off Johnny Depp’s finger
Netflix suffering ‘intense problems’ over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle investment
JoJo Siwa’s mom shared what really happened in her daughter’s first interaction with Candace Cameron Bure
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon