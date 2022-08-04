 
Thursday August 04, 2022
Katheryn Winnick shares release date for season premier of 'Big Sky'

By Web Desk
August 04, 2022
Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Wednesday shared release date for the season premier of her show "Big Sky".

Taking to Instagram, the actress revealed that the show would premier on September 21.

Winnick rose to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings".

She played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".

