Johnny Depp shows no interest in British royal family

Apart from millions of his fans, Johnny Depp received support from the fans of the British royal family during and after his defamation lawsuit trial against Amber Heard.
Amber was criticized and demonized by YouTubers and social media influencers known for their love for the royals.
The "Aquaman" actress was brutally trolled by some royal fans and compared with Meghan Markle by experts.
After Depp's near victory against Heard, the Hollywood star's Instagram following has doubled.
He is being followed by more than 27 million people on the Facebook-owned app.
The actor is following only 157 accounts and it is interesting to note that he does not follow a single Instagram account belonging to the British royals. Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton who recently rubbed shoulders with Tom Cruise at the London premier of "Top Gun:Maverick".
In one of Depp's old interviews, the actor said he had met Prince Charles and jokingly added he couldn't understand what the Prince of Wales said when they shook hands.
Depp also mimicked the future king in the interview.
