Netflix suffering ‘intense problems’ after investing in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biggest source of income, Netflix has reportedly come under hot waters over money matters and is suffering ‘intense problems’.
This revelation has been made by commentator Guy Martin, in his latest interview with Forbes.
He started off by admitting, “On the surface, at least, there is no content from Archewell’s for-profit content arms that is making money.”
“Facing intense problems of its own, Netflix, having bit deep into the Windsors of Montecito enterprise with a reported $100million, just canceled Ms Markle’s one show Pearl, an animated film that had been nearing production.”
This comes shortly after it was revealed that Prince Harry's memoir may receive a Christmas release date.
Sheree Zampino says she 'bumped heads' with her ex-husband Will Smith, Jada Pinkett over co-parenting
Ellen Barkin said in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial that 'The Tourist' actor is 'charming' as 'most abusers' are
Beyoncé has removed Kelis' song 'Milkshake' sample from her fifth song from 'Renaissance' album
Amber Heard is reportedly ‘learning’ of the financial landscape the hard way
Twilight actor Cam Gigandet’s wife Dominique files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker are currently enjoying their vacations in the mountains