Amber Heard’s psychologist accuses Johnny Depp of ‘kicking her during fights’

Johnny Depp has bashed Amber Heard for having kicked her during the course of their fights over allegations of infidelity.

This shocking revelation about Mr Depp's alleged behaviour was made by psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes.

The fight in question occurred back in 2015, during the duo’s flight from Boston to Los Angeles.

At the time Depp allegedly started conversations about James Franco, Amber’s co-star from The Adderall Diaries.

She told the court at the time, “Hope you had fun with your escapades. He kicked her on the back and she went forward.”

This claim comes after news of Johnny Depp’s court win overtook social media and, increased anger and disdain against the Aquaman star.