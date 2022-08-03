Amber Heard’s sister Whitney ‘knew’ who cut Johnny Depp’s finger off

Whitney Henriquez reportedly ‘knew’ that it was Amber Heard that cut off Johnny Depp’s finger.
The revelation was made by one of Whitney’s pals Jennifer Howell.
However, that specific part of her testimony was retracted before being presented to the court. Depp’s most loyal fans ended up having the findings and documents unsealed for a collective $3,000 contribution.
In the testimony, she let slip a conversation with Amber’s sister Whitney where she was heard saying, 'She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger'.”
“And then she bolted out the door and was like, 'I got to call somebody. I got to call somebody'.”
“It was Amber and Johnny, and she apparently had thrown a bottle and cut off his finger, is what (Henriquez) reported when she came back in from whoever she talked to outside.”
