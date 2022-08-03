Meghan Markle is worried for Prince Harry: Here’s why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly worried for ‘homesick’ husband Prince Harry, who wants to do anything for her.



According to a report by the International Business Times, the mother of Archie and Lilibet fears that any trip to UK can be a trigger for Prince Harry to quit US life and return to his royal roots.

The report further says Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to her grandson Prince Harry has left Meghan concerned. She is worried it could make the Duke of Sussex return to Britain for good.

There were reports the Queen had invited Harry and his family to Balmoral for summer break and the Duke has accepted the invitation with open arms.

However, Meghan, who has been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time, sees this invite a ‘bittersweet.’

The Daily Star, citing unnamed source, claimed that Meghan Markle "fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK".