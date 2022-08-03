'Lost Ollie' trailer: Live Action Toy Story on Netflix

The first glimpse of Netflix's animated miniseries Lost Ollie has been revealed
Netflix shares the much-awaited trailer for the upcoming animated series Lost Ollie on Tuesday, August 2, created by Shannon Tindle.
Lost Ollie is an upcoming television animated miniseries consisting of four episodes.
The cast includes;
Directed by Peter Ramsay, the series is based on the 2016 children's book Ollie's Odyssey by William Joyce and is scheduled to release on August 24 on Netflix.
The plot showcases a story about a lost toy, searching the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the same boy who lost his most beloved best friend.
