Netflix unveils trailer, confirms release date for skateboarding icon Leo Baker doc

Netflix released the official trailer for the documentary on skating icon Leo Baker on August 2.
The feature film is a raw glimpse of Leo Baker's life in the lead-up to the 2020 Olympics.
From the beginning, the audience is exposed to the emotional side of Leo, being a queer skateboarding icon.
The stakes are high in Leo’s life as they try to ‘Stay on Board’, and make space for himself in the gendered world of pro sports, post-transition, by refining skate culture and battling society’s stereotypes, all of which lead him to do the 'most punk thing imaginable'.
The documentary premiered at Outfest LA Film Festival last month and was played at the New York Asian Film Festival in July. Stay on Board is a joint venture of Netflix, Pulse Films, and a division of VICE Media Group.
The documentary will be available to stream on Netflix on August 11.
