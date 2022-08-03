Princess Charlotte reveals her favourite sport

Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, has disclosed her favourite sport as she joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games.
During her solo appearance without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte also stole the limelight.
The little princess, 7 arrived at SportsAid House where Prince William and Kate introduced her to athletes.
When Princess Charlotte was asked what her favourite sport was, she replied “Gymnastics."
Supporting her comment, Kate Middleton said: "She (Charlotte) spends most of her time upside down" doing "handstands and cartwheels".
Later, during their visit to SportsAid House, the mother-daughter duo took part in an interactive learning experience.
Princess Charlotte also delighted the royal fans as she joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for a photograph outside alongside the athletes.
