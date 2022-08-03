Karen Gillan picks her side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Johnny Depp's popularity continues to grow after his legal victory against Amber Heard.

The actor released a music album and sold his paintings for millions of dollars since he won the defamation lawsuit against his former wife.

The Hollywood is now expected to focus more on his acting career.

Johnny Depp's victory in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has helped him win the sympathies of fellow actors in Hollywood.

The actor had become a pariah and lost a lot of work after he was accused of domestic violence.

No high profile actor wanted to be connected to him and none of them followed him on Instagram when he joined the Facebook-owned app until his latest court victory.

The latest addition to his more than 27 million followers is Hollywood actress Karen Gillan.

She joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and several others who followed Depp after he secured a near victory in the defamation lawsuit against his former wife.

Several other actors still remain reluctant to connect to him on social media.