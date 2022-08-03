Why Prince Harry and Meghan not reacted to England's victory?

The British media has highlighted what it called the silence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the victory of England in the Euro Women's Football Championship.

The media reported that while the royal family is celebrating the victory, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not issued any statement to congratulate the team.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not join the three main Royal Households in celebrating the historic victory of the Lionesses," said UK's Daily Express.

Commenting on the report, senior royal biographer Angela Levin sarcastically said, "M and H usually prefer to go for 'global' not just Europe."

She was reacting to a tweet that read, "Too busy reading Bower's book."

The tweet was reference to a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex authored by Tom Bower.