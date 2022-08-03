Brad Pitt is a 'proud' dad as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Brad Pitt is opening up about his daughter Zahara’s attending Spelman College.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall.

"Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful."

Pitt also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20 with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

On Sunday, Jolie announced in an Instagram post that Zahara will be attending the historically Black college in Atlanta this fall.