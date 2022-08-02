Brad Pitt addresses ‘skirt’ and ‘retirement statement’ at Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt’s skirt look at Bullet Train premiere in Germany broke the internet last week.
Lately speaking to Variety about his “fashion game” at the Los Angeles premiere of David Leitch’s action movie, Brad clarified “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”
This time, the Fury star donned a roomy green suit which he complemented it with a teal undershirt and yellow sneakers.
Apart from his unconventional look, the Spy Game actor also shed light on his retirement statement that he gave it in his interview for the cover of GQ’s August issues.
“I’ve never been a five year plan kind of guy. I’m just; whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way,” the 58-year-old told Deadline.
Meanwhile, Bullet Train will hit theatres this Friday.
