Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should ‘stay out of politics’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has slammed her and Prince Harry for indulging in US politics.



The Daily Mail, quoted Markle Jr as saying Meghan and Harry should ‘stay out of politics.”

He also lashed out at Meghan for not contacting their father Thomas Markle Sr. after he was hospitalized following a stroke.

He shared his views on GB News show on Monday.

'The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Motecito and stay out of politics,' he said.

Meghan’s brother mocked Prince Harry's wide-ranging speech at the UN in which he spoke about climate change, overturning of Roe v Wade in the US and invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”