Kendall Jenner finally puts her relationship rumours with Devin Booker to rest

Kendall Jenner officially confirmed her relationship with beau Devin Booker after she shared a video of him on her social media.



Taking to Instagram, the supermodel dropped a video of the basketball player in the field from their recent vacation.

In the clip, Booker could be seen throwing axes on a target on the tree as Jenner film him in the woodsy area.

Earlier, an insider spilled to E! News that the model and the NBA star decided to give their relationship another shot despite previously not being on the same page.

"She and Devin are fully back together," an insider told the outlet. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," the source added. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

Previously, it was reported that Jenner and Booker have parted ways after dating for two years because "Kendall feels like they're on different paths.”

"Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half," a source told Entertainment Tonight.