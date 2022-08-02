Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard ‘sociopath’ in unearthed text to Marilyn Manson

Johnny Depp’s messages to Marilyn Manson have been sending fans into frenzy as unearthed court document came into light several weeks after the defamation trial.

According to the reports in New York Post, the unsealed court documents recently revealed that Depp weighed in on Amber Heard’s ‘sociopathic behaviour’.

In 2016, Manson messaged wrote to Depp, "I got an amber 2.0" and he added, “Lindsay just pulled an amber on me…please delete”

Depp texted back, “Most important is to stay calm and not give her what she wants, which is, TO MAKE YOU SCREAM, FLIP OUT AND FEED HER NARCISSISM!!!”

“I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behaviour…it is (expletive) real my brother!! My ex-(expletive) is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”

“Should have read this (expletive) earlier!!! They're taking me to the stage now... Hit me when you can,” the text continued.