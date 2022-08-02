Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s biographer teases ‘exclusive revelations’

Royals fans have been on the edge of their seats since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie promised to share "exclusive revelations" in the couple's "new chapter of royal life."

The author of Finding Freedom took to Twitter to reveal, “Now that it's Publishers Weekly official, I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!!”

“So excited to be working again with Carrie Thornton," the Tweet added while promising that the still-untitled book will arrive in 2023.

The book will reportedly focus on “a new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access, and exclusive revelations."

Scobie’s announcement came in the wake of Tom Bower’s bombshell book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear what "exclusive revelations" Scobie’s book holds but it is believed to turn Bower’s claims.