Meghan Markle aide Omid Scobie prepares to give 'deep access' to her life

Meghan Markle friend Omid Scobie is working on a brand new book!

The Duchess of Sussex biographer, who also wrote Finding Freedom after the couple's exit from UK, has yet to decide a title for his new book.

Publisher of the book, HarperCollins says the new passages “will have the world talking” with its “exclusive revelations”.

The added the new book will feature a “new chapter of the royal story and feature unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations”.

Mr Scobie wrote on Twitter: "I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!!

"So excited to be working again with Carrie Thornton at @deystreet @harpercollins (US) and MsLisaMilton at @hqstories."

The book is announced after author Tom Bower released his own, criticising Meghan Markle.

Mr Bower has said he is “sure” the Duchess of Sussex will read the biography.

"I think that Meghan if she sues, she won't want to appear in court being cross-examined by my barrister.

"So it's best if she doesn't sue," he said in a recent interview.