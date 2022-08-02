Prince William is ‘introverted and reclusive’

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry were never really good friends, royal author has claimed.



Amid rift between the two brothers, royal expert Ingrid Seward said, “They sat together for TV interviews on their joint causes joshing with each other, but they were never very good friends.”

The Cheat Sheet, quoting the Newsweek, reported Prince William and Harry are very different.

A source told Newsweek in 2017, “Emotionally, they are very unalike.”

The royal brothers did not spend a lot of time together the years following the death of their mother Princess Diana in 1997.

“They don’t live in each other’s pockets, and while William was at university, they didn’t see much of each other at all,” the report further claims.

The sources described the Duke of Sussex as wearing ‘his heart on his sleeve.’

Meanwhile, Prince William is “introverted and reclusive.”