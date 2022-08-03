BTS to bring back ‘Run BTS’ to screens

BTS is all set to bring back their variety show Run BTS!

The K-pop band shared a teaser video on their social media handles to make a happy announcement of Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode On August 1.

In the video, BTS shared the good news with the fan about the return of Run BTS to the screens after almost 10 months.

The band ensured fans about bringing back more fun and excitement as they have 'recharged' themselves, and asked fans to look forward to the new release.

The new episode of the show is expected to be premiered on August 16.

Check out the teaser:





Run BTS is the band’s web series that started in August 2015 and had a total of 156 episodes.

The web series depicts the journey of the band from their initial days to rising to unprecedented stardom.

Last episode was aired on October 12, 2021 before announcing a break.