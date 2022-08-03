Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo to star together in upcoming movie

Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo have been cast in an upcoming disaster film at Netflix

Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo will star in the upcoming movie The Great Flood, directed and written by Kim Byung Woo, according to a Netflix announcement.



The film revolves around people trying to survive from inside a flooding apartment on the last day on Earth when a great flood strike.

Actor Kim Da Mi has gained a lot of appreciation for her brilliant performance in the dramas Itaewon Class, Our Beloved Summer, and most recently the film Watch The Witch: Part 1.

Her work is getting attention because it is all currently available to see on Netflix.

Also, Park Hae has worked on a number of successful Netflix projects, such as the movies Time To Hunt, Squid Game, and most recently, the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.

Mainly, Kim Da Mi and Park Hae have just inked exclusive contracts with the United Artist Agency and the United Talent Agency, respectively, garnering notice with their upcoming international endeavors.