Varun Dhawan's 'Ajju Bhaiyya Style' marks the end of Bawaal

Varun Dhawan's one of the most eagerly awaited movies, Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is a step closer to hit the silver screen.

The movie, which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, has completed its final spell in Poland under Sajid Nadiadwala's production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The Kalank marked the occassion by posting a selfie video on Instagram.

Dhawan captioned the post, "Humne macha diya hain har jaga BAWAAL! Wrapping up the film in Ajju Bhaiyya Style! Agla Bawaal hoga theatres mein 7 April ko #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film with Kiara Advani, JugJugg Jeeyo. In the future, he is set to star in Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead.