PTI insists ECP fails to prove foreign funding against party

PTI leaders addressing a joint press conference after ECP's verdict. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: After a damning verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that foreign funding was not proved against the party.

The verdict disappointed those who were pushing the narrative of foreign funding against the PTI, said Farrukh Habib. He maintained that they were of the view that it was a case of prohibited funding but not of foreign funding.

Raising questions over the ECP, the PTI leader said that the IHC had ordered to probe the accounts of all the political parties without any discrimination.

He said that the scrutiny committee tasked to probe the accounts of PTI completed its work on time but the committees established to check the accounts of PPP and PML were yet to submit their report.