Jennifer Lopez wows fans with her first performance after her wedding to Ben Affleck

Superstar Jennifer Lopez amazed fans with her heart-capturing performance at the LuisaViaRoma in Italy this weekend.

Lopez returned to the stage for the first time since her Wedding to Ben Affleck as she owed fans at the UNICEF charity gala on Saturday in Capri, Italy.



The singer opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight."



Wearing a zebra-print bodysuit with a matching flowing cape, Lopez, 53, beamed as the crowd chanted her name.

The star also pulled off some wardrobe magic when her animal print ensemble disappeared during the performance, leaving her in a sparkly nude bodysuit.



After thanking her fans for coming to see her, the "Dinero" singer said, "We're giving disco tonight. You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx.

Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?" she then asked attendees before her.

Before finishing her set with more of her chart-topping songs, such as "On the Floor" and "Dance Again," Lopez expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the audience, saying, "I give you my heart. I give you everything I have. I love you. Thank you."



Jennifer Lopez's show comes on the heels of her Parisian getaway with new husband Ben Affleck.