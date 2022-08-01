Lupita Nyong'o shares her fitness mantra: ‘work out doesn’t require weights and machines’

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o recently spilled the beans on how to keep your body fit and fab without hitting to gym.



Reportedly, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star admitted, “For me, working out is very much a part of my mental health regimen. I find that I grow very lethargic when I don’t work out, and it changes my mood.”

She continued, “For my own sake, and the sake of the people who I’m hanging out with, it’s better if I work out. It’s about caring for yourself.”

The 12 Years A Slave actress noted, “I’ve come to realise that working out does not require a gym. You can work out with your body weight, which I love.”

“Personally, if I find ways to make my workouts easily achievable, it’s more likely I will commit to them. I have a jump rope that I love to use,” she remarked.

Adding to this, the 39-year-old shared that she would play “tag with my friends and get my heartbeat going”.

“I think moving is important,” added Lupita.