Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright put on a loved-up display in new pictures

Michelle Keegan put on a loved-up display in new pictures

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright spent quality time together after spending eight weeks apart while the actress filmed her new BBC drama in Australia.



The former soap star, 35, and the TV presenter, 35, enjoyed a romantic harbour cruise in Sydney on Sunday, days after Mark shed rare light on the couple's marriage by sharing the secret to making their long-distance relationship work.

The couple, who have been married since 2015 and together since 2012, then got dressed up and headed out for a slap-up dinner at a Cantonese restaurant, Mr. Wong.

Mark seemed to be loving his time in Sydney, with the former TOWIE star taking to Instagram to document a sea swim on Monday and heap praise on the Australian way of life.

He wrote: 'The lifestyle out here is like no other. Laidback, healthy, and nothing is any trouble to anyone.'

Michelle has been hard at work in Australia for the past eight weeks shooting her latest project, the new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, set in the 1950s.