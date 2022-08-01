Cheryl shares glimpse of her ‘new pal’: Check out

Cheryl seemed to be in her happy place as her social media post said it all.
Lately, the Let You hit-maker turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of a white-furred animal alpaca with her 3.5 million followers.
In the photo, the 39-year-old could be seen donning a shirt and denim baseball cap while she kept minimal make-up as she posed alongside her “new pal”.
Captioning the adorable moment, the singer wrote, “Made a new pal today … he’s named limelight. He’s a movie star.”
Earlier, the songstress posted a photo along with her band-mates and organised Race for Life for their late band-mate Sarah Harding who died from breast cancer last year.
