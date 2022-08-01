Jennifer Lopez drops jaws as she looks gorgeous in mini floral dress in Capri

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her glamorous presence as she stunned in a floral printed mini dress while out for lunch in Capri following her dreamy honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actor flaunted her toned legs in the light blue dress featuring big red flowers, a perfect outfit for the summers.

The newlywed slayed the look with utter perfection for her day out as she accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, matching bracelets and rings.

JLo had her honey blonde tresses tied in a sleek bun while she sported a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and opted for wedge sandals.

The Hollywood diva kept her make-up minimal with nude lipstick and rosy blush and carried a wicker handbag.

Lopez recently tied knot with Affleck in an intimate Las Vegas wedding following a romantic honeymoon in France.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote in her newsletter.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real.”



