Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez announces she’s pregnant with first child

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez posted an adorable short video montage of herself and husband Joe LoCicero, 35, to announce her pregnancy!

Including a few instances of them being affectionate, at a date at a restaurant along to a musical soundtrack, Gina ended the video on a quick video clip of her holding up a positive pregnancy test, teary eyed, with husband Joe behind her.





"This birthday hits different," she captioned the post.

Friends and followers rushed to offer their congratulations to the couple, with Gina’s Jane The Virgin co-star Jaime Camil commenting: ‘My heart is bursting for you two."

Joe and Gina met on the set of her hit telenovela-themed comedy in 2016 when he made an appearance as a stripper.

The actor, model and MMA fighter tied the knot with the Golden Globe winning actress on May 4, 2019.

Her Jane The Virgin leading man, Justin Baldoni, who played Gina’s character Jane’s love interest Rafael, sang her down the aisle for their special day.