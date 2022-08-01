Camilla needs to give ‘straight-talking’ to Charles amid donation scandals

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, should give her husband Prince Charles 'a good talking to' amid his donations scandals, suggested a journalist.

In his opinion piece for Daily Mail, Stephen Glover noted that the Duchess of Cornwall weighed in on Prince Philip’s ‘philosophy’ at the recent Oldie magazine event.

“Look up and look out, say less, do more — and get on with the job.' And that is just what I intend to do,” she said.

The journalist expressed that Camilla “should adopt Philip's no-nonsense approach and give her husband a good talking-to” as he gets tangled in the accusation of receiving donations from the Bin Laden family.

“She could say, for example: 'What a damn fool you've been — again. You seem to be going out of your way to bring discredit to the monarchy. You can sometimes be a blithering idiot, Charles,” Glover wrote.

The journalist also weighed in on Charles’ “appalling judgment” stating “as a consequence of his great importance, he is somehow exempt from the standards that govern the rest of us.”

“The opposite is the case. We look to our next King to provide an example of good sense — to be impeccable in his behaviour, just as his mother, the Queen, has been throughout her long reign,” he added.